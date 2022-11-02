Taylor Swift is in her era of all eras! No, seriously — the pop sensation is set to kickstart her Eras Tour in 2023 — and it’s going to include songs from all of her albums, including her most recent one, Midnights. Keep reading to uncover what songs could be included [on] during Taylor’s upcoming tour!

What Will Be on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Setlist?

So far, the Grammy-winning songstress has yet to announce a complete setlist for her Eras Tour. However, she has confirmed at least one song that will be included on her tour: “Delicate” from her Reputation album.

A TikTok created by a fan named Alex on November 1 showed her singing along to an audio clip from 2018 of the singer-songwriter performing “Delicate” on her Reputation Tour. People who were in the crowd can be heard chanting “1, 2, 3, let’s go bitch!” in unison in between the intro and the first verse.

It’s a tradition that started among Swifites after a video of one fan doing the chant at one of the Reputation Tour’s early shows went viral. Even fellow pop singer Camila Cabello recorded a video of herself chanting the iconic moment!

“Petition to bring this back for eras tour,” Alex wrote in her TikTok, in which Taylor herself commented under the video, “Done.” Well, there you have it!

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Details, Ticket Info

Taylor announced she would be kicking off the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in March 2023 and it will run through August, with international dates set to be revealed later.

Since she has released four original studio albums since her last tour in 2018, many fans were wondering what specific album this tour would be supporting. The answer? All of them. The Nashville native described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” with a graphic showing her looks from different phases of her career.

Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour are Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. Talk about a lineup!

As for tickets, the public on-sale opens at 10 a.m. local time on November 18. Additionally, there will be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program “to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans.” Ticket buyers can register for the setup now through November 9 here.

