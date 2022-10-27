Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album has broken record after record after record following its release on October 21, 2022. But will the Grammy-winning songwriter be bringing her 13-track album to life on stage any time soon? Taylor has hinted at kicking off a tour and Swifties are already sweating for tickets! Keep reading to learn more.

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour?

While a tour hasn’t been announced by Taylor (yet), the songstress has hinted on hitting the road while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 24. When Jimmy asked if a tour was on her mind, she Swift-ly responded. “I think I should do it.” With a little more audience prompting, she said, “I should do it.” And when will it happen? “When it’s time, we’ll do it.”

Even though the “Anti-Hero” singer didn’t confirm a tour, she did tell the Tonight Show host that she misses the connection with fans while performing live. “I really miss it,” she enthused. “I really miss that connection.”

Taylor’s last major tour came in 2018 with the “Reputation Tour.” More recently, the pop star gave a surprise performance of “Exile” with Bon Iver live for the first time at OVO Arena in Wembley on October 26, 2022.

“Taylor Swift just came out with Bon Iver in London and it was honestly epic,” said one fan on Twitter. Another fan tweeted, “Taylor Swift and Bon Iver singing exile live is what you hear when you enter the gates of heaven.”

The London performance was Taylor’s first live show since Midnights crashed Spotify earlier this week as users scrambled to listen to her new album. The platform later revealed that the LP was the most-streamed project in a single day in the service’s history. “I’m beside myself,” she said of its early success on Fallon. “I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love of this record. I’m also feeling, like, very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once.”

For all the numbers and accolades, she explained to the host that she was simply “just happy to be here,” she insisted. “I’m 32. So we’re considered geriatric pop stars. They start trying to put us out to pasture at 25.” Taylor’s here to stay!

