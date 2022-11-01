She *is* the music industry! Since Taylor Swift released her album Midnights on October 21, the Grammy-winning songwriter has broken record after record and it doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon! With a 2023 “Eras Tour” on the horizon and the promise of more album re-releases (ahem, Speak Now, where are you?), Taylor is quite literally the most popular artist in the world right now. Keep reading to uncover all of the records she’s broken with Midnights so far.

Midnights crashed Spotify its first week of release as users scrambled to listen to her new album. The platform later revealed that the LP was the most-streamed project in a single day in the service’s history. Within 24 hours after the release of Midnights, Taylor racked up 228 million Spotify streams, breaking a record previously held by Drake. Additionally, she became the most-streamed female artist in Spotify history and the first to cross 35 billion streams across her catalog.

On top of that, Midnights debuted atop the Billboard 200 with the biggest debut sales week for any album since Adele’s 25 in 2015 and the first to sell more than 1 million copies in a single week since Taylor’s album Reputation in 2017.

“I’m beside myself,” the “Bejeweled” singer said of her album’s early success on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2022. “I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love of this record. I’m also feeling, like, very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once.”

For all the numbers and accolades, she explained to the host that she was simply “just happy to be here,” she insisted. “I’m 32. So we’re considered geriatric pop stars. They start trying to put us out to pasture at 25.”

Looks like she is definitely not going anywhere, as she also became the first artists *ever* to get 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, which was also the first time a male artist was not on the list! “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” she wrote on Twitter to commemorate the achievement.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the records queen T’s Midnights has broken so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.