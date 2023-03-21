Some surprises are in store! Taylor Swift kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Arizona on March 17, 2023, and she debuted a 44-song set list. However, some of the tracks are set to change every night the songstress takes the stage.

“Taylor Swift will perform a special SECRET song unique to every show at the Eras Tour that she will not re-perform again!” a fan account revealed on Twitter following the opening show. “The special song for opening night is ‘Mirrorball” from Folklore!”

Thankfully, the fans are here to share what the “secret” tune will be every night. Now, Swifties are speculating which song will be performed in which city.

Of course, Taylor’s fans aren’t the only ones invested in what she’s singing on stage. Even her famous friends want to know! Kelsea Ballerini, for one, stopped her own live show in Michigan to question fans about what was going on at Taylor’s concert.

“I just have one question. I’m gonna stalk it after this but I just have one question,” the “Legends” songstress asked the crowd “Has she … is “Cruel Summer” on the setlist? It is? Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest. Alright. Wow. That’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that.”

While taking the stage on the first night of the Eras Tour, Taylor also apparently joked about the now-infamous Ticketmaster debacle that fans went through when buying tickets to the show.

“I’m gonna take a wild guess and say if you’re here tonight, there’s a pretty good chance that you went through a considerable amount of effort to be with us tonight,” she joked, per a fans’ TikTok video from the concert.

Taylor also made it clear that she’s always trolling TikTok for fan content, so watch what you’re posting!

“I’ve just gotta pick a few things that seem relevant to the topic at hand. We’re currently in the middle of the Evermore album right now, which is an album I absolutely love, despite what some of you say on TikTok,” she joked in a separate fan clip. “Oh, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen all of it.”

Blondie is so in tune! Scroll through our gallery to see every one of the “secret” songs Taylor has sung during the Eras Tour so far.

