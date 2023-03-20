Celebs, they’re just like us, and love Taylor Swift! The songstress kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Arizona with a 44-song set list that will send Swifties into a total tailspin. However, Taylor’s famous friends are also so here for her live music.

Gigi Hadid, for one, proved that she’s a girls’ girl while rocking out to her bestie Taylor during the concert tour’s first show.

“I’ll make it to a few [shows],” the model said on E! News before the tour kicked off. “I try to make it to as many as I can.”

As for what she can be spotted in while standing in the crowd? Gigi shared her best concert attire.

“I like to boogie, so I’m usually in jeans and T-shirt. I’ll rep some Taylor merch if I get some,” the Next in Fashion host shared. “I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show. I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

When Taylor took the stage for the Eras Tour first night, she had some jokes up her sleeve and some famous friends in the audience.

“I’m gonna take a wild guess and say if you’re here tonight, there’s a pretty good chance that you went through a considerable amount of effort to be with us tonight,” the “Lover” songstress joked, seemingly referring to the Ticketmaster snafu that many fans faced when attempting to buy tickets to the show.

Taylor also made it clear that she’s always lurking on TikTok when acknowledging fan theories that she doesn’t like the album Evermore.

“I’ve just gotta pick a few things that seem relevant to the topic at hand. We’re currently in the middle of the Evermore album right now, which is an album I absolutely love, despite what some of you say on TikTok,” the Valentine’s Day alum joked in a video shared by a fan. “Oh, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen all of it.”

From jokes to songs, and so many celebrities, Taylor’s Eras Tour is off to a good start! Scroll through our gallery to see which celebrities have been spotted at a show so far.

