Forget the “driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo‘s got GUTS!

The singer-songwriter drops her highly-anticipated second album GUTS on September 8, 2023, a follow-up to her 2021 Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR. Keep reading for a breakdown of all the gutsy songs (and bonus tracks!), lyrics, meanings and more.

Olivia summed up GUTS during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

The songstress explained that after she turned 20 years old in February, she became overwhelmed by sadness. “Like, ‘Oh s–t, I worked my whole childhood and I’m never going to get it back.’ I didn’t go to football games, I didn’t have this group of girlfriends that I hung out with after school. That’s kind of sad.”

ICYMI, the singer-songwriter started off as a child star in multiple Disney shows, such as Bizaardvark, and of course, Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She also appeared in shows like New Girl, and the All-American Girl series, Grace Stirs Up Success.

The former Disney star explained that she feels “super mature” in some ways and “super stunted” in other due to how she grew up.

“It’s just really hard to be a kid and an actor, and you can feel maybe a little taken advantage of sometimes,” she told the outlet. “The responsibility, feeling criticized in public, feeling like you have to work so much and you see your friends who can go to pool parties and hang out, and you’re stuck on set.” But she insisted, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

As for the hardest song to write for her to write for GUTS?

“There’s one song that I wrote about how my life changed because of all of the things that happened with the last album and how crazy that was,” she said during a conversation with Phoebe Bridgers for Interview magazine in September 2023. “It was cathartic in the end, but it was kind of hard dredging up all of that stuff.”

OK, now for the break down! Click through our gallery to see a deep dive into each track from Olivia’s GUTS, lyric breakdown and more.

