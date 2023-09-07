Olivia Rodrigo fans, are you ready for Friday, September 8?! The singer-songwriter makes her long-awaited return with her sophomore album GUTS. Originally announced as a 12-track album, fans are convinced the Grammy-winning singer is going to release four bonus tracks in a deluxe version of the album! Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Adding 4 New Tracks to ‘GUTS’ Deluxe Album?

Olivia confirmed the track list of GUTS months before the album drop, which includes the previously released singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” However, in a recent video posted to Olivia’s YouTube channel, fans are convinced they spotted four other song titles hidden in the infomercial-inspired clip!

The four “hidden” tracks include: “Obsessed,” “Scared of My Guitar,” “Stranger” and “Girl I’ve Always Been.” On top of that, Genius included the bonus tracks on Olivia’s official GUTS tracklist. Buckle up!

What Olivia Rodrigo Has Said on Album No. 2 ‘GUTS’: Quotes

Olivia referred to her sophomore album as being “about figuring stuff out, about failures and successes and making mistakes,” during her August 2023 Vogue cover story. She also explained that writing this record was much different than her first. “I’m not going on 17, going through my first heartbreak, crying, with words just pouring out of me,” Olivia explained.

She summed GUTS up during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

In a recent conversation with Phoebe Bridgers for Interview magazine, Olivia opened up about what she’s doing differently for this music release. Alluding the internet drama between herself, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter sparked by the success of “drivers license,” she told the fellow songstress that she now feels a “responsibility” to send her songs to her subjects before releasing them.

“I feel like last time, there was so much weird media s–t and I had no idea how to deal with any of it,” she recalled “Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that s–t happened. I felt so ill-equipped. That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.