They’re everywhere — male actors that also happen to be the boyfriends of famous female pop stars. From Barry Keoghan to Louis Partridge to Callum Turner — the rise of the pop star boyfriend is truly upon us. For a list of some of our favs, keep reading!

First, let’s start with Barry and Sabrina Carpenter. The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2023, after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, via the Daily Mail. Then, the two were seen hanging out together at W Magazine‘s Grammy After-Party in February, which the magazine shared photos of (see pics here).

By the time Barry was spotted at one of Sabrina’s performances at the Eras Tour in March 2024, it was pretty obvious that the two were a serious item. Not only that, Sabrina’s been having fun with the romance when it comes to her “Nonsense” performances.

While Barry was spotted front-and-center during weekend one at Sabrina’s Coachella set in April, she also gave her beau a shoutout while performing her song “Nonsense” on weekend two!

In a video, the songstress can be heard singing, “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine. He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

ICYMI, the “bath water” line is a reference to a particularly raunchy scene in Barry’s 2023 hit film, Saltburn.

Fans also believe Barry is the source of inspiration for Sabrina’s newest song “Espresso” — which is the bop of the summer, BTW.

Another actor boyfriend who was the muse of a recently released banger of a song is Mr. Louis Partridge! ICYMI, Louis is currently dating pop star princess Olivia Rodrigo — who released several bonus tracks from her 2023 GUTS album in March 2024, including a brand new one titled “So American.”

“And he laughs at all my jokes, and he says I’m so American,” the Disney alum sings in the chorus. “Oh God, it’s just not fair of him, to make me feel this much. I’d go anywhere he goes, and he says I’m so American.”

At one point she even confesses she’s “gonna marry him” if he “keeps this s–t up,” ending the chorus chanting that she might just “be in love.”

Barry and Louis aren’t the only BFs who of famous pop girlies right now! Scroll through our gallery to uncover some of our fav actor boyfriends of famous female pop stars.

