When it comes to famous friends, Joey King‘s inner circle is full of them! With an impressive acting resume that includes some major costars, it’s no surprise that the Netflix star has rounded up a slew of celebrity friends over the years.

While Joey has met some stars throughout her Hollywood journey, one bestie has been there since the beginning. Sabrina Carpenter has been best pals with the Kissing Booth alum since they were both starting off in the industry.

“What’s funny is we weren’t always super close,” Joey admitted during an interview with Wired from July 2020. “For the first several years of our friendship, we would hang out like once every year and it was the funniest thing in the world, we don’t know why it took us so long to become as close as we are now.”

Around the same time, the Ramona and Beezus star touched on how long she and Sabrina have been friends.

“Funny thing is, her and I have always known each other and we’ve always been friends, but we didn’t become as close as we are now until, like, around four or five years ago,” Joey told Rolling Stone in July 2020. “But we’ve known each other for over ten years.”

In November 2018, Sabrina even enlisted Joey to star in her “Sue Me” music video.

“I’ve actually been talking to so many people about this recently because we could totally do a Tina Fey/Amy Poehler style comedy. We have so much fun together. We had the best time making the ‘Sue Me’ video,” the Girl Meets World alum gushed to Pop Buzz at the time. “Maybe we just have to write it. Maybe we have to do the whole thing. It will be fun when it happens.”

Aside from the former Disney Channel star, Joey has recently started hanging out with Chase Stokes, making their friendship fans’ Netflix dream come true. In October 2021, the new besties were at the same Halloween party together, which came days after the news that the Outer Banks actor would be starring alongside Joey in the upcoming Uglies movie.

“Hang on, just doing hot ghoul s–t,” Joey captioned a photo of her alongside Chase, and the rest of the movie’s cast.

Of course, these aren’t the actress’ only famous friends. She’s been known to hang out with Selena Gomez and Joel Courtney, among others. Scroll through our gallery to meet all Joey’s besties!

