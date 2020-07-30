When The Kissing Booth costars Joey King and Jacob Elordi started dating, fans were seriously living for their relationship. We mean, their characters in the Netflix movie — Elle and Noah — were legit goals, so when they took their love off the screen and into real life, it was everything! But unfortunately, after a year together, the couple shocked the world by calling it quits.

But wait, who did Joey date after Jacob, you ask? Well, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the actress has definitely had her fair share of drama when it comes to her love life. She dated The Act producer Steven Piet for a while, but now, some fans are convinced that she may be in a relationship with her Kissing Booth 2 costar Taylor Zakhar!

We went ahead and broke down everything you need to know about each one of her relationships. From what caused her and Jacob to split to what’s really going on between her and Taylor and everything in between, here’s everything you need to know about Joey’s love life.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to everyone Joey has ever dated and what went down between them.

