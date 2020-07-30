Jacob Elordi

Although the exact date that Joey and Jacob’s relationship started is unclear, the two stars fell for each other while filming The Kissing Booth in early 2017. And Joey later opened up about falling for her costar!

“Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’” the actress revealed to Bello Magazine. “It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast.”

She also explained to Seventeen, “When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’”

They made their love Instagram official in April 2017, when Jacob shared a PDA-filled snap of him and the actress to Instagram, and after that, they quickly became goals — constantly posting cute pics together, walking red carpets side by side and gushing over one another nonstop!

It’s unfortunately unclear what went wrong in the end, but in November 2018, fans noticed that they had deleted all of their old romantic snaps together. Then, in March 2019, Joey seemingly opened up about their breakup. She explained, “All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister’s bed and watch Friends with her. When you’re going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or to get every piece of detail from you about it, it’s really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you.”

But things didn’t end there! The former couple had to reunite to film The Kissing Booth 2 together, and the brunette beauty even opened up about what it was like to work with her ex.

“It was crazy,” Joey admitted on the “Mood with Lauren Elizabeth” podcast. “It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person.”

As for having to kiss her former flame, the star added, “It was fine. It was good.”

“I am very much, like, a frickin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth,” she continued. “I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice, obviously, that everyone is thinking about — I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing — making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”