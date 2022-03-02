Congratulations are in order for Joey King! The actress announced her engagement to Steven Piet on Tuesday, March 1.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the Kissing Booth star, 22, shared via Instagram. “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

The producer, for his part, shared a similar caption with more details about their engagement day.

“The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter,” Steve wrote on Instagram. “You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Relationship rumors between the two first started swirling in September 2019 when they were spotted cozying up together in Hollywood. During the early days of their romance, the couple kept things under wraps, but have since given more of an insight into their relationship. News of their engagement came days after Joey shared romantic snaps with Steven enjoying a waterfall while on vacation in Costa Rica. “This is really great,” she captioned the series of pics.

Prior to her current relationship, the actress publicly dated Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi but they called it quits in November 2018.

“I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him,” she said of their split while on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show in August 2020, noting that she “couldn’t” ever date another actor again. “I think that it’s awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough.”

Now, she’s more than happy with her producer beau. Scroll through our gallery to see how Joey and Steven’s famous friends reacted to their engagement news.

