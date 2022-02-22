Best friends forever! Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King knew each other for years before they both became household names. The actresses, who both have Disney Channel backgrounds in common, met when they were young, but their friendship didn’t flourish until they were a bit older.

While chatting with Wired in July 2020, Joey recalled that she and Sabrina “first met many many years ago at, like, a charity event.”

The Kissing Booth actress added, “Sabrina came over to me and was like, ‘Hi, I’m Sabrina!’ What’s funny is we weren’t always super close. For the first several years of our friendship, we would hang out like once every year and it was the funniest thing in the world, we don’t know why it took us so long to become as close as we are now.”

Sabrina and Joey have since become an iconic BFF pair in Hollywood, and they can’t stop sharing photos of each other on social media. The Girl Meets World alum even cast the Ramona and Beezus star in her 2018 “Sue Me” music video.

“I’ve actually been talking to so many people about this recently because we could totally do a Tina Fey/Amy Poehler style comedy. We have so much fun together. We had the best time making the ‘Sue Me’ video,” Sabrina told Pop Buzz at the time. “Maybe we just have to write it. Maybe we have to do the whole thing. It will be fun when it happens.”

During a separate interview in July 2020, Joey, once again, recounted the early days of their friendship.

“Funny thing is, her and I have always known each other and we’ve always been friends, but we didn’t become as close as we are now until, like, around four or five years ago,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “But we’ve known each other for over 10 years.”

Sabrina even sent her friend a video message that played during the Rolling Stone interview.

“Hey Joey, you just texted me something. I haven’t read your text yet, but I will soon,” the “Paris” songstress said. “I love you so much. This is honestly the nicest I’ve ever been to her … is this video. I hope you having a good day, you look really pretty.”

Following Sabrina’s video clip, Joey told viewers that the Disney Channel alum had texted her three times when she was filming the interview. It’s safe to say these two have a friendship that’s sure to last forever.

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Sabrina and Joey’s friendship.

