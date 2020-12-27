Best friends forever! Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies are among the pairs of celebrity besties that actually knew each other way before they were famous.

When fans think of their favorite celeb duos, current and former costars often come to mind because of all the long hours the stars spend together. But as it turns out, a lot of famous friends actually bonded way before stepping foot onto the Hollywood scene. When it comes to Shawn Mendes and Cameron Dallas, they actually first met way back in their Vine days and stayed close ever since. Fangirls can thank MAGCON and social media for bringing those two together.

When it comes to Hailey Bieber and Kendall (who actually have matching tattoos to commemorate their friendship), the lovely ladies can thank their famous families for bringing them together years before they ever walked a red carpet.

“She was actually best friends with Kylie [Jenner], and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Baldwin],” Kendall told Elle in June 2018, noting that she ultimately “stole Hailey from Kylie.”

So, there you have it, just a few examples of how some big stars first met! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebrity BFF pairs who knew each other way before fame.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.