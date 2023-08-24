Almost everyone grew up watching Disney Channel shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, Girl Meets World, I Didn’t Do It, A.N.T. Farm, Austin & Ally, Stuck in the Middle, Sonny With A Chance, That’s So Raven, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, K.C. Undercover, Dog With a Blog, Jessie and more — right?! Those series were a big part of all of our childhoods, so it’s only natural that we all got pretty invested in the characters and their relationships!

Throughout the shows, there were some pretty epic sets of best friends. Just take Miley Stewart and Lilly Truscott from Hannah Montana, for example. That duo had everyone striving to find a relationship like theirs! What about Gordo and Miranda in Lizzie McGuire?! They always had Lizzie’s back through everything, and we were seriously obsessed with their friendship!

Emily Osment played Lilly, and years after her Disney Channel days were behind her, she even looked back at her time on Hannah Montana with fond memories.

“This is one of my favorite photos from HM. Have no idea who took it or why the great room set is empty on a tape night, but I have a physical copy of it from a disposable camera and now it’s on the internet,” the Sky Kids alum posted on Instagram in May 2020, sharing a picture of herself and Miley Cyrus looking at each other. “I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for. However, I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it — and then some.”

But what are all the besties from our favorite Disney shows up to these days? We went ahead and rounded up some pics of them now, and you won’t believe how much they all changed!

Scroll through our gallery to see what all the stars who played your favorite Disney Channel best friends look like.

