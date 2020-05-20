It’s safe to say Peyton Clark grew up fast! The actor turned 26 years old on Wednesday, May 20, which means it’s been six full years since I Didn’t Do It officially premiered on Disney Channel.

For those who forgot, the series said its bittersweet goodbye back in October 2015 after two seasons on the air. The comedy show followed competitive twins Lindy and Logan Watson and their group of friends as they entered their freshman year of high school. Each episode of the series featured the same storyline told differently from both Lindy and Logan’s point of view.

Aside from Peyton, the show also starred Olivia Holt, Austin North, Piper Curda, Sarah Gilman, Karen Malina White and Theodore Barnes. They’ve all stayed in Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some major TV shows and movies!

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of I Didn’t Do It is up to now.

