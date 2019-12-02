This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been eight years since Austin & Ally premiered on Disney Channel. Yep, the hilarious series aired its first episode on December 2, 2011, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by!

As fans know, the show starred Ross Lynch, Laura Marano, Raini Rodriguez, Calum Worthy and more. Ally — played by Laura — was a shy songwriter who suffered from major stage fright while Austin — played by Ross — was a confident singer, and together they made a perfect pair. Their magical relationship started when, without Ally’s knowledge, Austin went ahead and stole one of the songs she wrote. When Ally wanted to let people know that she actually wrote the tune, Austin begged her to have them work together on music instead. Eventually, she agreed, and the show documented their journey together as they tried to handle Austin’s newfound fame. It went on for four epic seasons before it ended in January 2016, and everyone was pretty sad to see it go.

In the years since the show went off the air, the cast has certainly grown up a lot. Some of them went on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies, while others stepped out of the spotlight to start families of their own!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the stars from Austin & Ally are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.