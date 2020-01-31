This may be hard to believe, but Mallory James Mahoney is turning 15 years old on Friday, January 31. The actress, who fans know and love as Katy from the Disney Channel Original Movie Adventures In Babysitting, was only 12 years old when the movie premiered. It’s crazy how fast time has flown by!

For those who missed it, the movie was a remake of the 1987 film of the same name and follower two teen babysitters who team up to find one of their kids who accidentally gets lost in the city. It was also Disney Channel’s 100th original movie!

Over the last three years, Mallory has grown up a lot, but she’s not the only one. J-14 did some investigating and it turns out, the cast — which also included Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Nikki Hahn, Madison Horcher, Max Gecowets, Jet Jurgensmeyer and Kevin Quinn — have all accomplished so much in the last three years.

Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Adventures In Babysitting is up to now.

