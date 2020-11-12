This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 10 years since Avalon High premiered. Yep, that’s right, the Disney Channel Original Movie aired on November 12, 2010, and fans are totally shook over how fast time has flown by.

For those who missed it, the movie is about a girl named Allie who transferred to a new high school — Avalon High — and was in for a major shock when she realized that her new classmates were reincarnations of medieval King Arthur and his court. It starred Britt Robertson, Gregg Sulkin, Joey Pollari, Devon Graye, Molly C. Quinn, Christopher Tavarez and Steve Valentine.

But what has the cast been up to since then? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last nine years. Some of them went on to land a ton more roles, while others took on other job within the Hollywood scene!

Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Avalon High is up to now.

