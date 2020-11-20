Almost everyone grew up watching Disney Channel shows like Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, Girl Meets World, I Didn’t Do It, A.N.T. Farm, Lizzie McGuire, Austin & Ally, Stuck in the Middle, Sonny With A Chance, That’s So Raven, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, K.C. Undercover, Dog With a Blog, Jessie and more — right?! Those series were a big part of all of our childhoods, so it’s only natural that we got pretty invested in the characters and their relationships!

Yep, just take Jake Ryan and Hannah Montana, for example. Everyone was striving to find a love like theirs, and when they broke up, it was pretty heartbreaking! What about Spencer Walsh and Charlie Duncan from Good Luck Charlie? Their love story was everything! Oh, and let’s not forget Maddie Rooney and Diggie’s romance from Liv and Maddie. Their relationship was seriously goals.

But wait, what are the actors who played our favorite boyfriends from throwback Disney Channel shows and movies doing now? We did some investigating, and boy, have they changed a lot! Scroll through our gallery to see what they all look like now.

