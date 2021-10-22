It’s safe to say that Disney Channel Original Movies like High School Musical, Teen Beach Movie, Descendants, The Lizzie McGuire Movie and Camp Rock were a big part of everyone’s childhoods. And by now, fans have probably watched them over a million times! That’s why viewers may be shocked to learn that there were actually some major errors in a bunch of classic Disney Channel films that they may have never noticed.

Over the years, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted some mishaps from these movies. Thanks to the ability to stream anything and everything on Disney+ and the popularity of social media apps, so many internet users have taken to Twitter — and now TikTok — to share errors that the the average watcher may have misses. There are now accounts dedicated to mistakes or things you never knew about certain films, and some of these clips have since gone viral. Let’s not forget the endless Reddit threads.

One internet user posted on Reddit, writing, “In High School Musical (2006), despite the fact this kid’s playing a cello, the sound is definitely an electric guitar.” Others noticed that in the same scene, one of the background actors was mouthing lines that were being said.

In the same flick there also appeared to be an inconsistency with the “Breaking Free” scene. A TikTok user pointed out that when Vanessa Hudgens‘ character, Gabriella Montez, got stage fright and didn’t start singing along to the song with Zac Efron‘s character, Troy Bolton, she walked off stage. But, after Troy gave her a pep talk, they started the song over, and this time she was ready to sing her part. In the now-viral video, the viewer pointed out that in the first scene, it appeared that Gabriella was supposed to start the song. But when they restarted it, Zac belted out the first line instead! Very curious, indeed.

There’s more where that came from! Yep, J-14 went ahead and rounded up all the mistakes from fan favorite DCOMs that even the most eagle-eyed viewers probably didn’t know about. From inconsistencies to missing items to stunt doubles that look nothing alike, there were some serious blunders in these flicks that went by so quickly, you’d miss them just by blinking your eyes!

Have you spotted these mistakes? Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the errors in Disney Channel movies that you probably never noticed.

