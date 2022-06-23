Before ZOMBIES was the Disney Channel phenomenon fans know today, the network had plans for a show titled Zombies and Cheerleaders starring Luke Benward and Maia Mitchell. While the show eventually inspired the 2018 flick, which has since spawned two sequels, the unaired show’s cast has become major stars. As it turns out, this isn’t the only example of a Disney Channel show that never made it to air.

Keke Palmer, for one, was supposed to star in the show Keke & Jamal alongside Andre Jamal Kinney before her Jump In! fame. However, the show never premiered.

“Omg my big bro @andrejamalkinney pulled this out of the archives,” Keke wrote on Instagram in August 2020, alongside a clip from the unaired series. “When I first moved to California, I was introduced to Ralph Farquhar (one of the creators of The Proud Family, Moesha, The Parker’s, etc.) he took a chance on me and he landed me this pilot with Disney Channel that didn’t get picked up called Keke & Jamal lol it was loosely based on my life. A little girl named Keke with big dreams of being an entertainer and her tight knit family. I was ten years old and I can remember it like it was yesterday. We filmed this on the old That’s So Raven set and that was when I first met Raven-Symoné. True dream come true for me and like a fairytale. I hope it makes you laugh like it has made me hahaha whew.”

Andre, for his part, also shared the clips, writing: “A LOT was happening at that time, but I wanted sooo badly to go to series with this show and wave my little Disney wand around and say ‘Hey, I’m Andre Jamal Kinney, and you’re watching Disney Channel.'”

Of course, the actress went on to have her own show on Nickelodeon, True Jackson, VP, while her former costar nabbed a role on Hannah Montana. But they’ll never forget their Disney days! Believe it or not, these aren’t the only examples of shows that were canceled before they premiered.

