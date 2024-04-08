Ruby Rose Turner is entering the Descendants universe — and J-14 has an exclusive first look of her character!

Keep reading for details on Ruby’s upcoming role.

Ruby Rose Turner Character Reveal from ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’

Ruby, 18, is set to star as the Young Queen of Hearts in the upcoming spinoff movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, set for July 12, 2024. ICYMI, Rita Ora will be playing the villainous grown-up version of the Queen of Hearts — with Kylie Cantrall starring as Red, her daughter.

The plot of the spinoff revolves around the Queen of Hearts’ murky history with Cinderella (played by Brandy), and Red must team up with Cinderella’s daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) to travel back in time and undo the past. Back in time, they meet their mothers as teenagers: Ruby as Princess Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts and Morgan Dudley plays as Ella/Young Cinderella.

Back in time, Ruby portrays a sweet-natured, bubbly and generous princess — the complete opposite of her older self.

In the upcoming movie, China Anne McClain will reprise her role as Uma, daughter of the infamous sea-witch Ursula, who will be introduced as Auradon’s new principal. Other actors include Paolo Montalban as King Charming, who starred alongside Brandy in the 1997 Cinderella movie, OG Descendants actress Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Dara Reneé as Ulyana, Uma’s younger sister.

“I mean, we got Brandy, we got Rita Ora, I mean Kylie, I mean Malia. There’s so many different people that have so much talent that’s in this movie,” Dara told J-14 exclusively on the upcoming movie in January 2024. “This is such an powerful franchise and it means so much to so many people. And no way can we compare to what has already been built. So I’m so grateful to just be a part of the legacy of continuation because that franchise is untouchable. And to be Ursula’s baby sister is crazy. I’m glad I could share this screen with that name that means so much to so many people, including myself.”

While Dara’s not able to share “too much,” the HSMTMTS actress revealed that the dancing in the upcoming DCOM is “next level.”

Ruby Rose Turner’s Past Roles, Music Career Ruby is best known for playing Cameron in Disney Channel sitcom Coop and Cami Ask the World, which ran for two seasons and ended in 2020. She’s also appeared in shows like Black-ish, Fuller House and Game Shakers. Along with her budding acting career, the 18-year old is also a singer — who released her first single in 2018 titled “Ruby Rock.” Follow her on Instagram: @rubyroseturner

