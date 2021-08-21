Ever since the third (and what was assumed to be the final) Descendants movie premiered on Disney Channel in August 2019, fans have wanted more from their favorite Villain Kids (VKs). Could there really be more movies on the horizon? Considering the network surprised viewers with an animated Descendants: The Royal Wedding special in August 2021, anything’s possible.

In fact, some eagle-eyed Descendants fans are speculating that the final scene in the Descendants: The Royal Wedding special teased a new era of the franchise. In the animated film, Mal (played by Dove Cameron) and King Ben (played by Mitchell Hope) finally tie the knot after the events in the first three movies.

“So, this what happily ever after feels like?” Ben tells his now-wife after their wedding. Mal replies, “For us? Yes. But somewhere, another story could be just beginning.”

Then, viewers saw a cluster of white roses, which were painted red, and took a trip down what appeared to be a rabbit hole before the short film came to an end.

As fans know, the Descendants movies starred Dove and Mitchell along with Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, the late Cameron Boyce (who was honored in the wedding special), Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery, China Anne McClain, Melanie Paxson, Jedidiah Goodacre, Dan Payne, Bobby Moynihan, Cheyenne Jackson and more. Since the third movie’s premiere, some stars have opened up about the possibility of reprising their roles for another movie after the loss of Cameron, who played Carlos. He died in July 2019, at age 20, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

“Obviously, it would be really, really hard on the cast to do a film without Cameron,” Dove said on the “Chicks In The Office” podcast in July 2020. “I’m sure there’s a part that would feel very healing and very much like we’re coming home. … It’s very much a personal kind of experience, so I think it would be healing to come back to it like a homecoming, but also I think it would be really hard and I don’t know if we would be up for it.”

That being said, she did tease a continuation of the series while chatting with DigitalSpy in September 2019.

“I may or may not have heard something about something that I might be doing involving the franchise,” Dove told the publication. “I would never say that it’s over, but I also would never confirm anything at this time.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the hints about a possible continuation of the Descendants franchise.

