Late actor Cameron Boyce was honored during the Descendants: The Royal Wedding special in August 2021. The actor died at age 20 on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Prior to his passing, Disney Channel fans knew Cameron as Carlos in all three Descendants movies. The final film in the franchise premiered in August 2019, nearly a month after his death. At the time, the cast and the network honored their late costar by canceling the Descendants 3 premiere. In a statement at the time, The Walt Disney Company noted that they would be making a donation to Thirst Project in lieu of the event.

While Descendants 3 marked the final time that Cameron appeared on screen with fellow stars Dove Cameron (Mal), Booboo Stewart (Jay) and Sofia Carson (Evie), the remaining cast members have been asked over the years if they have plans to reunite for another movie.

“I think that the idea of making another movie, while it would be nostalgic for all of us and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong,” Dove explained while speaking with HollywoodLife in December 2019. “So, it could go either way, and it depends on how we’re all feeling and I think that the beautiful thing that Disney has done is that they have very much created a safe space for the cast to be wherever they’re at. They canceled everything when Cameron passed and I know they want what’s in all of our best interests, so we’ll see. I doubt it, but we’ll see.”

The stars may not have returned in person for another movie, but they did get a chance to reprise their characters for the Descendants: The Royal Wedding animated special. Taking place after the events of the third movie, Mal and King Ben (played by Mitchell Hope) brought the citizens of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost together for their romantic wedding ceremony.

“Our fans are just the most extraordinary in the world and they love this franchise, and it means so much to them, so this is really dedicated to them and it’s an animated special,” Sofia told Entertainment Tonight of the wedding special in March 2021. “As you can imagine how incredibly difficult it was for us to do this without Cam. We just hope that when people watch this, they feel happy and they feel connected to the characters and of course, to our Cam.”

