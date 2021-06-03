Some of Disney Channel’s biggest stars are looking back at their time on the BUNK’D set to celebrate the series’ 100th episode!

The show, which premiered in July 2015 as a Jessie spinoff, has featured stars like Israel Johnson, Mallory James Mahoney, Will Buie Jr., Raphael Alejandro, Peyton List, Miranda May, Trevor Tordjman, Scarlett Estevez, Skai Jackson and Karan Brar over the years. Many of these current and former Disney Channel stars shared their favorite memories from the BUNK’D set ahead of the show’s major milestone, and J-14 has an exclusive first look!

In this exclusive clip, fans will look back at some of the most iconic moments from all five seasons of BUNK’D, including 16 campers sprayed by skunks, five capsized canoes, over 20 animals running around on set and some epic special appearances from the campers’ family members. Of course, the stars also reminisced about all their “crazy adventures” and revealed why they love being a part of the series!

While not every cast member past and present appeared in the video, they did all get a chance to gush over their time on the BUNK’D set. Skai, for one, remembered working alongside the late Cameron Boyce when he guest starred on the series for two episodes. Disney Channel fans will remember that the pair had a close bond while filming Jessie together, but Cameron didn’t reprise his role Luke Ross for the spinoff. However, he did take a trip to Camp Kikiwaka for season 1, episode 12, titled “Luke’s Back” and season 2, episode 6, titled “Luke Out Below.”

“My favorite memory from BUNK’D was when Cameron Boyce guest starred,” the actress told J-14 exclusively. “We didn’t get to see him every day anymore since he was filming his own show, so getting to spend a week with him in our usual routine was really fun. It was great getting to work with him again, and getting to see him play Luke for one of the last times. He was always a blast on set, and it felt like a full family again when he was there! Having those moments with him on the BUNK’D set will always be my favorite memory.”

Skai ended up saying goodbye to the series in 2018, after three seasons as Zuri Ross, but she has nothing but fond memories of her BUNK’D days. And she’s not the only star looking back! Scroll through our gallery to see the former and current BUNK’D stars’ favorite memories from the show.

Be sure to watch our exclusive video above and tune into the BUNK’D 100th episode on Disney Channel on Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.