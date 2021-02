Get ready to LOL! Israel Johnson caught up with J-14 exclusively to spill some tea on BUNK’D season 5, and shared some of his funniest memories from the show’s set. The young star even recalled his most embarrassing moment when the cameras weren’t rolling! Make sure to watch the video above, and check out new episodes of BUNK’D on Disney Channel on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

