He may be the new kid on the BUNK’D set, but Trevor Tordjman already has big ideas for the Disney Channel show! The actor, who was introduced as Parker Preston during the show’s fifth season, caught up with J-14 exclusively and said he wants his ZOMBIES 2 costars to make a cameo on the Jessie spinoff series. But that’s not all! Trevor spilled some major tea about working alongside Miranda May and the rest of the cast. Make sure to watch the video above, and check out new episodes of BUNK’D on Disney Channel on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

