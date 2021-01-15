Looking back! Bunk’d cast members Mallory James Mahoney, Will Buie Jr. and Raphael Alejandro caught up with J-14 ahead of the season 5 premiere and shared some exclusive stories from the show’s set. The Disney Channel stars spilled all the tea about their filming at the fictional Camp Kikiwaka and working alongside Miranda May! Be sure to watch the video above and check out the premiere of Bunk’d season 5 on Disney Channel on Friday, January 15, at 7:30 p.m.

