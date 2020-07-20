When Austin & Ally came to an end back in 2016, Raini Rodriguez said goodbye to her fan-favorite character, Barb. But now, years later, the 27-year-old officially reprised her role for a special episode of Bunk’d! Yep, on Sunday, July 19, the actress took a trip to Camp Kikiwaka in an episode called “Breaking Barb.”

For those who missed it, Raini as Barb and Miranda May as Lou took part in a camp director swap challenge. So, Lou headed to Camp Champion while Barb took over Camp Kikiwaka, and naturally, it was amazing! When Destiny and Ava — played by Mallory James Mahoney and Shelby Simmons — tried their hardest to force Barb into having some fun, she became a total party animal. It was like the hijinks of Austin & Ally all over again, and we seriously felt some major nostalgia!

Missed out on the episode? Not to worry, Shelby took to Instagram and some clips from it with her followers.

“What’s a princess/space pirate doing in the middle of the woods?” the actress captioned the video.

As fans know, this isn’t the only Disney Channel crossover Bunk’d has up its sleeves. Yep, on Friday, July 24, the cast of Raven’s Home is also headed to Camp Kikiwaka.

Prepare yourselves, people, because Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess are going to embark on a road trip which will take them off course and lead them to Camp Kikiwaka, “a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future,” according to Disney’s press release. While spending time on the campsite, the Raven’s Home character’s are set to meet up with Bunk’d stars Destiny, Lou, Gwen, Ava, Matteo, Finn and Noah.

Disney crossovers like this are always iconic, and we’re not the only ones who think so!

In a statement, vice president of current series at Disney Channel, Kory Lunsford, dished on the episode and said, “We’ve had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can’t wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun.”

Mark your calendars, people, because you definitely won’t want to miss this!

