Prepare yourselves, people, because the cast of Raven’s Home is headed to Camp Kikiwaka. Yep, that’s right, Disney Channel is about to air a seriously epic crossover between the fan-favorite That’s So Raven spinoff series and Bunk’d!

During the special, which is set to air on Friday, July 24, Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess are going to embark on a road trip which will take them off course and lead them to Camp Kikiwaka, “a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future,” according to Disney’s press release. While spending time on the campsite, the Raven’s Home character’s are set to meet up with Bunk’d stars Destiny, Lou, Gwen, Ava, Matteo, Finn and Noah.

As fans know, this isn’t the network’s first crossover episode. In the past, That’s So Raven teamed up with Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Plus, Good Luck Charlie and Jessie also had a crossover. Oh, and who can forget about the time Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana boarded The Suite Life On Deck?! And of course, let’s not forget about the time that the Jessie stars spent the New Year with the Austin & Ally cast. If this brand new crossover is anything like the ones in the past, it’s going to be seriously legendary!

In a statement, vice president of current series at Disney Channels, Kory Lunsford, dished on the episode and said, “We’ve had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can’t wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun.”

Aside from watching these two casts collide, keep your ears pealed because a brand new song from Milo Manheim, called “We Own the Summer,” will be featured in the episode as well! It’s official, we’re counting down the days until this premieres!

