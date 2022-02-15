The Disney Channel series Raven’s Home may not have come to an end, but some stars have since departed the series.

In October 2021, it was announced that the show — a spinoff of That’s So Raven, which aired for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 — would return for a fifth season. This time around, Raven (Raven-Symoné) and her son, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) would be headed to San Francisco without Nia (Navia Robinson), Levi (Jason Maybaum), Tess (Sky Katz) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol).

“Ever since the debut of That’s So Raven, Raven-Symoné has been an incredibly important part of the Disney Channel family,” President of Disney Branded Entertainment, Ayo Davis, shared at the time. “With Raven’s Home, her talent and special brand of humor have continued to resonate with kids and families, and we’re excited to see what lies ahead for Raven in season 5.”

With the departure of a few cast members that have starred on the show since its 2007 premiere, came the opportunity to introduce some new stars. Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang joined the cast. Rondell Sheridan also reprised his role as Raven’s dad, Victor Baxter, for season 5, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton returned as Raven’s former high school bully, Alana, who is now Booker’s high school principal.

“I’ve always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true,” the Disney Channel alum told TVLine in November 2021. “I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students … and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!”

Prior to the casting shake-up, Sky, for one, spoke to J-14 exclusively in August 2021 about the “sentimental” experience of filming the season 4 finale.

“It was really bittersweet,” the actress shared at the time. “The last scene is probably my favorite part because we were reminiscing about like all the scenes that came before, and it was just a really emotional time.”

Sky also teased everything she has in store for the future.

“I have so much new music in the works, and I wish I could just click a button and release it all, but everything’s such a process, you know, you gotta make sure it’s the greatest that you can make all the songs. … I want to do it right,” she said. “I think my fans deserve that, and I want to represent myself well. So, everything’s in the works, and it’ll come soon. I’m just perfecting it.”

