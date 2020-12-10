When the first Cheetah Girls movie premiered in August 2003, viewers fell in love with the high-energy bops and iconic friendship the girls brought Disney Channel!

The epic franchise — which had three movies in total — starred Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Adrienne Bailon. It was about a girl group who was trying to become the first freshmen to win the talent show at their school. But during the auditions, they met a big time producer named Jackal Johnson. He tried to turn them into superstars, but naturally, the girls ran into a few problems along the way — including boys, jealousy and more! The ladies dropped some seriously epic bops together, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss the Cheetah Girls, TBH.

But unfortunately, everything has to come to an end at some point, right? The girls eventually went their separate ways and decided to pursue solo careers of their own. Some of them went on to act in a ton of movies and TV shows, while others totally slayed the music industry! On the other hand, some of the members of the group decided to step away from the spotlight to start a family of their own. Well guys, in honor of Adrienne’s birthday, J-14 decided to do some investigating and round up everything that the girls have accomplished since their time in the Disney Channel franchise, and they’ve all definitely come a long way!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the Cheetah Girls are up to now.

