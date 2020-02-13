This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 11 years since the TV show Phineas and Ferb premiered. Yep, the hilarious Disney XD series aired its first episode on February 13, 2009, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching the iconic platypus on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Stars like Alyson Stoner, Ashley Tisdale, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariel Winter, Drake Bell, Jennifer Stone, Brenda Song, Lucas Grabeel, Bella Thorne, Corbin Bleu, Mitchel Musso and tons more voiced characters on the show! Wow, who knew?

