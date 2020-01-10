This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been four years since the TV show Austin & Ally ended. Yep, the hilarious Disney Channel series aired its final episode on January 10, 2016, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Ross Lynch, Laura Marano, Raini Rodriguez and Calum Worthy on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Noah Centineo, Sabrina Carpenter, Dove Cameron, Ryan McCartan, Maddie Ziegler, Sofia Carson, Ashley Argota, Emily Skinner, Isaak Presley and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Austin & Ally.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.