For four seasons, Disney Channel viewers swooned over the undeniable chemistry between Ross Lynch and Laura Marano while watching Austin & Ally. It’s been more than five years since the show came to an end, and fans would do anything to get their favorite show back.

In May 2020, the show’s four main cast members — Ross and Laura, along with Calum Worthy and Raini Rodriguez — reunited via Zoom and relived their best moments from the show’s set. Seeing them together again brought on some major nostalgia and hope for the show’s future. Although nothing has been announced about a possible reboot to bring the characters of Austin Moon and Ally Dawson back to TV, the cast is ready and willing to reprise their iconic roles.

In fact, the show’s creators (Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert) might even want to drum up some new storylines for the Austin & Ally characters because they told Variety in January 2016 that they “would have loved to continue the show forever.”

What exactly has the cast said about the possibility of getting the entire gang back together for one final episode or movie to give fans the reboot they’re hoping for? Scroll through our gallery to find out!

