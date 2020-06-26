This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been five years since the Disney Channel Original Movie Teen Beach 2 premiered. Yep, the fan-favorite flick and sequel to Teen Beach Movie first hit screens on June 26, 2015, and fans can’t believe how fast time has gone by! It seriously feels like just yesterday that viewers watching Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Chrissie Fit, John DeLuca, Grace Phipps, Garrett Clayton, Jordan Fisher and more sing and dance on their TV screens.

In honor of this major anniversary, J-14 decided to investigate and we uncovered a ton of hidden behind-the-scenes secrets that fans probably didn’t know about the films! Looking for some seriously juicy, unknown facts about the musical movies? Not to worry because, from kisses that never happened to how the stars kept their costumes in tact while dancing around, we have you totally covered! Scroll through our gallery uncover some socking behind-the-scenes secrets about Teen Beach Movie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.