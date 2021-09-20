Fans of throwback Disney Channel shows like That’s So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, Austin & Ally, Jessie, Hannah Montana and Good Luck Charlie are about to feel pretty old because most of the stars that they grew up watching are all grown up themselves now — and boy, do they look different.

Take Dylan and Cole Sprouse, for example. They starred in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody when they were only 12 years old, and they’re 29!

Cole previously reflected on how being a Disney star allowed his career to explode while working alongside his twin brother.

“It was the golden ticket. At the time, being the leads of a sitcom as kids was the most stable job we could think about in the industry,” he told Variety in August 2019. “In terms of technical acting, it’s only 30 minutes long. My brother and I were really thankful for it.”

After Cole took a break from acting to go to college, majoring in archaeology, an audition for Riverdale brought him back into the acting world.

“I was bagging artifacts,” Cole explained to Variety. “And I got a call from my manager, who begged me to come back and audition for pilot season.”

At the time, Cole made a deal with himself that the CW role would decide his career path one way or the other.

“If I don’t book anything, then I’m not going to do this anymore,” he recalled about telling his manager. “And I gave her my word that if I did book something, I’d see it through. I booked Riverdale, and it ended up tugging me back.”

What about David Henrie? The actor was only 18 years old when Wizards of Waverly Place premiered, and now he’s a full-fledged adult with a wife, a daughter and a son!

The Disney alum detailed how the transition from television shows into movies affected his approach as an actor.

“It is a completely different experience. One feels like you are going to school and the other feels like a boot camp. On a TV show, you are there for years with this group of people, you get to know them and they become your brothers, your fathers, your mothers, cousins — they become your family,” he told Risen magazine in 2015.

He continued: “Where with a movie, it’s like you are going in for boot camp. You show up on set every day, in character, and ready to rock; you do your thing and then you are done after that. And chances are you are not going to see these people you worked with for years, and who knows if you ever work with them again, so it’s an interesting dichotomy between the two.”

Fans have truly had the pleasure of watching them grow up right in front of their eyes. J-14 went ahead and rounded up a bunch of then-and-now photos of some more fan favorite Disney Channel guys, so prepare to be shook over how much they’ve all changed over the years.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover 50 Disney guys who look completely different now compared to when they first started on the network.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.