We’re still rocking all these years later! Camp Rock premiered on Disney Channel in June 2008 and became a cultural phenomenon. The flick starred Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as musicians who rocked out at camp all summer long. Yes, the movie’s songs are still suck in our heads.

Before it became a hit, there was a lot that went down on the Camp Rock set. For one, the Jonas Brothers weren’t famous yet, so who knew that the movie was going to succeed?

“They were not huge when we cast them,” the first movie’s director, Matthew Diamond, told International Business Times in June 2018. “I mean, they’re amazing. I could not admire them more or like them more. … But at the time, I think we saw them at a small club in Hollywood. They were basically touring around in a station wagon. And you know, this is like a 200-person club and you could see how excited they were.”

However, before the real-life brothers made their mark on the film, the production team had a hard time casting Shane Gray.

“We auditioned a lot of guys and then they suggested we looked at this kid, Joe Jonas,” Matthew recalled. “He’s in the band Jonas Brothers. Actually, I think I had him send two audition tapes. I wasn’t that wild about the first one. I was like, ‘There’s something special here, send me another one.’ So, I think he did. … But he was great.”

When it came to casting Demi, there was no question. Matthew referred to them as “an unbelievable talent” who “has a smile that lights up the sky” and “sings like a dream.”

He added, “It was a remarkable opportunity. I feel I got something really wonderful. You always give everything you have to every project.”

Matthew isn’t the only former Camp Rock cast or crew member who has spilled some behind-the-scenes tea over the years. The stars have recalled their experiences on set, and Demi even gushed about their brief but real-life romance with Joe. Want to learn some more unknown facts about the series? Scroll through our gallery uncover some more Camp Rock behind-the-scenes secrets!

