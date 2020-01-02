This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been nine years since the TV show Sonny With A Chance ended. Yep, the Disney Channel series aired its last episode on January 2, 2011, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday that viewers watching Demi Lovato, Sterling Knight, Tiffany Thornton, Brandon Mychal Smith, Doug Brochu and Allisyn Ashley Arm on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

As fans know, the hilarious sitcom followed Sonny Monroe after she joined the cast of her favorite TV show — a sketch comedy series called So Random. It went on for two epic seasons, and everyone can agree that when it concluded, it was truly the end of an era!

This may come as a shock, but there was actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the two seasons that it aired. Yep, stars like Joe Jonas, Raven-Symoné, Selena Gomez, G Hannelius and more made appearances in the show! Wow, who knew? And they’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Sonny With A Chance.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.