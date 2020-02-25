It may be hard to believe, but Tony Oller turned 29 years old on Tuesday, February 25, which means the actor was 16 years old when he nabbed his first role as Danny in the Disney Channel show As The Bell Rings. The series — that was comprised of short, five-minute episodes — first premiered on the network in 2007 and quickly became a fan favorite.

For those who forgot, the comedy show followed a group of six friends as they interacted between each of their high school classes. Each episode ended with the bell ringing, signaling the start of their next class and the beginning of Disney Channel’s next show. Other than Tony, the show also starred Demi Lovato, Seth Ginsberg, Carlson Young, Collin Cole, Gabriela Rodriguez and Lindsey Black.

What has the cast been up to since the show ended after two seasons in 2009? Well, some have gone on to have major careers in Hollywood while others stepped out of the spotlight completely. Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of As The Bell Rings is up to now.

