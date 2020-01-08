We all know what it’s like to feel the pressure to be perfect, but when you’re thrust into the spotlight at a very young age, that pressure can become way too much to handle. Oftentimes, we see celebrities resort to dangerous habits, such as doing drugs, drinking too much or even depriving their bodies just so they can look a certain way.

In the past, several celebrities have opened up about their experiences with such disorders, and they do so in hopes of helping their fans overcome similar issues. Take Emma Chamberlain, for example. The YouTuber just graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she got real about her body dysmorphia.

“Living in L.A., if you’re at an unhealthy weight, that’s normal. That’s really, really, really a mindf**k, for sure,” she said. “Like, your grind is your grind, and I’m not going to get in the way of that. I just think that growing up on social media gave me eating issues as a kid. I literally have struggled with that my whole life. Almost every person I’ve met has had some form of an eating disorder. I mean, I’ve had… I don’t want to trigger anyone, but so many.”

The brunette beauty explained that spending hours editing her videos led to her not liking the way she looked.

“I’ve been fully not at a healthy weight and I thought I was obese multiple times. It’s awful,” she continued. “My whole family was telling me I looked terrible. They were like, ‘You look like you’re dying.’ I was like, ‘I think I look great.’”

Wow, we are seriously amazed by her strength. And it turns out, Emma is just one of several celebrities who has admitted to suffering from an eating disorder. Stars like Jessie Paege, Jade Thirlwall, Demi Lovato, Lana Condor, Camila Mendes, Shane Dawson, Zayn Malik, Jennette McCurdy, Debby Ryan, Hilary Duff and more have gotten real about overcoming a disorder in the past, and we could not be more proud of them.

Scroll through the gallery to see which other celebrities have opened up about their eating disorders.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

