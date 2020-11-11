Ever since Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline went public with their relationship, fans have been obsessed with the Outer Banks couple. After the Netflix series first premiered, fans were rooting for the stars to bring their love from the screen to real life, which is exactly what happened!

The actors first met while auditioning for their respective roles as Sarah Cameron and John B in the fan-favorite series and the rest, as they say, is history. When chatting with Seventeen magazine in May 2020, Madelyn said their chemistry came naturally, which is how they achieved such a believable love story between their characters.

“Chase, [our creator] Jonas [Pate] and I all sat down from the get-go and spoke about the relationship. We wanted to make sure it was real and it had depth to it,” she explained. “There were things that Chase and I specifically added to the script that felt personal. You have to sell it. It’s got to be compelling. Thankfully the cast all clicked and we had such great chemistry, so we all had this friendship from the very beginning. So building on that and then projecting it on the screen felt very, very real.”

Following months of speculation from fans, Chase and Madelyn became Instagram official in June 2020 and quickly became couple goals. Not only have they been quarantining together, but they’ve both shared so many adorable snaps on social media. In fact, Madelyn told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that they’re in love!

“It’s really cool,” she gushed. “Love is tight.”

To celebrate their love, J-14 decided to break down Madelyn and Chase’s relationship from the start. Scroll through our gallery for a full timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.