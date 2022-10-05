Finding love amid his Pogue life! Rudy Pankow met Elaine Siemek on set of his Netflix show Outer Banks, but they’ve kept their dating life semi-under wraps. Are Rudy and Elaine still together? Keep reading for details on their relationship and updates.

Are Rudy Pankow and Elaine Siemek Together?

It seems the pair are going strong. Rudy shared a selfie of himself and Elaine cuddled up via Instagram Stories in October 2022.

Did Elaine Siemek Cheat on Rudy Pankow?

Fans on Twitter speculated that Elaine was unfaithful to the actor in a now-viral post. “On the 1st of last month Elaine was seen kissing another guy, who is obviously not Rudy. What do you think of that?” the fan questioned.

The photographer was quick to slam rumors that she cheated on Rudy in an Instagram Stories post.

“Y’all stupid as hell for thinking that’s me and also on the ‘1st of last month’ we were flying from Barbados to Italy so. Please stop posting bulls–t narratives that you make up because you’re bored. It’s exhausting and embarrassing,” Elaine wrote in October 2022. “Also I pick my nails from anxiety so my hand for sure doesn’t look like that.”

How Long Have Rudy Pankow and Elaine Siemek Been Together?

Elaine seemingly confirmed their romance via Instagram in November 2020 when referring to Rudy as one of “my loves” in a caption. They only post the rare photo together, otherwise keeping their relationship offline. However, Rudy did defend his girlfriend amid rampant internet hate, calling out the “disrespect and harassment” that she gets from fans.

“It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate.’ Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don’t know of being abusive and manipulative is not OK, especially when you don’t know the relationship personally,” the actor wrote on Instagram in August 2021. “I’m very happy in the relationship I’m in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself.”

The Netflix star called on those “creating such displeasure and opinions” to “stop” doing so.

“In this era of social engagement and enlightenment I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity,” Rudy concluded. “I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self. … I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect.”

