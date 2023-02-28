We know and love Jonathan Daviss as Pope from Outer Banks, but the actor has seriously grown up since he first booked the Netflix role at age 18. Keep reading to see Jonathan’s transformation from his Outer Banks debut to now.

ICYMI, Outer Banks follows a group of teens (known as “Pogues”) on the Outer Banks of North Carolina as they search for a historic treasure while dodging police, criminals and of course, “Kooks” (the rich “country club” folks of the island). Jonathan plays Pope, an intelligent teenager who serves as the voice of reason in his “Pogue” friend group.

Jonathan started filming the first season of the Netflix show at age 18, which premiered in 2020. Season 3 premiered in February 2023, and the actor has now entered what he calls his “Jordan year” a.k.a. age 23.

“When I first got to know the character, I felt his need of wanting to get out of where he was,” Jonathan told Euphoria in February 2023. “He was under a lot of pressure from his parents. Even though my parents never put me under a ton of pressure, I had AP classes in high school and tried to keep straight A’s. With that kind of pressure to never mess up, I really understood how he felt, especially because I was fresh out of high school when I got the role.”

In 2022, the Outer Banks actor starred alongside huge stars such as Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Austin Abrams and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the teen comedy Netflix film, Do Revenge.

“That was a really big opportunity to just try a really different type of role from Pope, just to see,” he explained. “I mean, I know I can, but it’s like, you want to go and do the scripts that resonate with you and that are fun, interesting, and push you as an actor. I want to try to do something unsafe, I think that’s my next step.”

After being asked what types of genres he would like to explore in the acting world, Jonathan revealed that he would like to take on some indie projects. However, he also wants to dive into other hobbies, such as directing and writing. “I think I just wanna keep exploring my hobbies, you know, the things I did when I was young, and kinda see what I can do with them,” he said.

“I never wanna stop pushing those skills, but definitely, I want to be all around involved in entertainment.”

