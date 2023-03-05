What do Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Millie Bobby Brown all have in common? They’re all celebrities that were born under the zodiac sign Pisces! The star sign, which includes the dates between February 19 to March 20, are known to be sensitive, artistic, spiritual and wise. Keep reading for all of the celebrities you didn’t realize were Pisces!

ICYMI, Olivia is a self-proclaimed “spicy pisces,” per her Instagram bio. The singer-songwriter is a quintessential Pisces, as she’s known for her “sad girl music,” creative lyricism and artistic prowess. I mean, have you heard “driver’s license”? Of course it’s written by a Pisces!

In fact, her entire album, SOUR, are full emotional Piscean anthem, usually in the form of heartbreaking ballads. “Hopefully I won’t be so sad on the next record,” Olivia joked with Elle Magazine in March 2022.

“I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour,” she assured. “I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”

On top of that, her TikTok For You Page screams Piscean. “I’m on like the spiritual TikTok where it’s like, girls who are reading your tarot cards for you,” she explained. “And they’re like, ‘Just take it if it resonates.’ And they’re never really right, but I still like to listen through all of them and I love that. It’s that and it’s also videos that have no likes and it’s just someone making a dance in their bedroom in like, Tennessee.”

Another celebrity who scream Pisces and, well, is a Pisces, is Millie Bobby Brown. “I’m on the cusp of Aquarius and Pisces, so, I relate more to Pisces though,” she explained in a Wired autocomplete interview.

As Pisces are usually gifted in the arts, so, it makes sense that Millie, an actor, director and producer, falls under the zodiac sign. She’s also wise beyond her years — probably due to how young she was when she first began her acting career.

“My greatest learning as a teenager is that your inner child should always stay with you,” she said in an interview with Glamour. “My inner child means so much to me. You don’t have to grow up too quickly. And I think that’s what’s really important to learn. It’s what my parents have always embedded in me. And so I’ve really always embraced my inner child and kept that with me quite close.”

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover all of the celebrities who were born under the astrological sign, Pisces.

