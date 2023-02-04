Aquarian celebs, rise up! From Harry Styles to BTS’ J-Hope, there are quite a few celebrities that were born under the zodiac sign Aquarius. The air sign that is represented throughout the dates of January 20 to February 18, are usually described as creative, free-spirited, kooky and all-around fun — they’re also the rarest astrological sign. Keep reading to see all your fave celebs you didn’t know were Aquarians.

One of the most iconic Aquariuses is, of course, Harry Styles himself. One of the hottest singer-songwriters of his time, Harry pretty much displays all of the attributes of an Aquarian. He has a unique sense of style, an easy-going and silly personality and can sometimes be a little … weird (have you seen the music video for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant”?!).

All in all, he’s a lovable person who is also pretty outspoken about real-world issues such as climate change and equal rights, which is another Aquarian trait.

The One Direction alum opened up about his world views while stopping by the French TV show Quotidien in 2019. After the host tried pointing out that equal rights is “political,” Harry disagreed. “That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” he said. “I think stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

Harry’s statements echoed a similar sentiments that he expressed in his Rolling Stone cover story. “Most of the stuff that hurts me about what‘s going on at the moment is not politics, it’s fundamentals,” he said. “Equal rights. For everyone, all races, sexes, everything.”

On top of that, Harry also helped his American fans vote ahead of the 2022 midterm elections by creating a sweepstakes — which offered fans who registered to vote a chance to win travel and tickets to his annual “Harryween” show in L.A. on Halloween. This caused HeadCount to experience an all-time high in single day voter registration with over 28,000 people getting signed up to vote in the contest’s first 24 hours.

Harry isn’t the only Aquarian celebrity that completely embodies his zodiac sign. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the stars that fall under the star sign of Aquarius.

