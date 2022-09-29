From Hilary Duff to Noah Schnapp to Addison Rae, there are *so* many celebrity Libras! The 10th zodiac sign of the astrological wheel is described as charming, balanced and overall friendly people. Keep reading to uncover all of the stars you didn’t know shared the same star sign!

Hilary spoke about her Libra-ness in an interview with Collider all the back in May 2011! “I’m pretty good at thinking about everything – all of my consequences – before I make a decision, and I think about everything that’s going to happen because of that decision. I’m a Libra, and I’m very strategic.”

While the Disney Channel alum revealed that decision-making is something she’s good at — that isn’t usually a Libran quality! In fact, Libras are very well-known for being extremely indecisive — as their symbol (a balance beam/scale) makes them want to balance all ideas and decisions in order to make the best one. Word of advice: don’t ask a Libra where to eat out unless you want a 30-minute spiel on all of the best restaurants around town before making a decision.

Another proud Libra celebrity is none other than singer-songwriter Halsey. The New Jersey native even has a tattoo inspired by her sign — an image of the scales surrounded by the words “sins” and “forgiveness,” a reference to fellow Libra Lil Wayne’s lyric, “On my Libra scale I’m weighing sins and forgiveness.”

“You know, being a Libra is about being a creature of duality and I think you can view and feel that through this record [Badlands],” Halsey shared with Oyster Magazine in 2015. “I have my angels, but I also have my demons and I’m not afraid to show people that.”

As Libras are air signs like Aquarius and Gemini, the people born under the star sign are inherently sociable — which can sometimes come with its own set of problems, as Halsey explained with her song “Alone.”

“‘Alone’ is all about the airy Libran experience of being overwhelmingly social but literally being incapable of forming a true organic connection with someone,” she told the outlet. “Because air signs want to be friends with everyone, and everyone sees the Libra girl as Miss Popular… but they don’t know that that girl might not have one true friend at the end of the day.”

