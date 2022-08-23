Happy Virgo Season! The zodiac sign represents all those who were born between the dates August 23 to September 22 — and there are so many celebrity Virgos. From Beyoncé to Zendaya to BTS’ Jung Kook and RM, some of the most famous people in the world were born under the mutable earth sign! Keep reading to see all the celebrities you didn’t know were Virgos.

Not only has Beyoncé spoken on her astrology sign on many occasions, she has also released three songs based off her Virgo personality: “Gift from Virgo,” “Signs,” and “Virgo’s Groove.”

For those that don’t know, Virgos are known to be detail-oriented, hardworking and overall perfectionists. That being said, people who are born under the star sign can also be a little closed off when they meet new people.

“A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust,” Beyoncé revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story from August 2021. “Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it … It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

Virgos are ruled by the planet Mercury, which is the planet that represents communication. As a result, people born under the mercurial sign can be well-spoken, charming, witty and very quick. On the flip side, Virgos have a reputation of being picky and a bit controlling since they know what they like best. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Zendaya explained that she prefers to do her own makeup rather than have someone else do it for her. “I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.”

Zendaya explained more of her Virgo tendencies in an interview with W Magazine in March 2022. “As a Virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life,” Zendaya tells me. “It’s funny, because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous, because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

Scroll through our gallery for all of the celebrities you didn't know were Virgos!

