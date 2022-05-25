Happy Gemini season! To celebrate the star sign’s month, J-14 has created a list of celebs who were born under the sign Gemini — and you’ll be shocked to see how many there are!

Geminis are people born from May 21 to June 21, who are described as “perceptive, analytical and often very funny. They have an unreserved and childlike curiosity, always asking new questions,” according to Costar Astrology. Geminis are represented by the symbol of twins, which many have associated with having dual personalities.

A great example of a Gemini is Emma Chamberlain, who is a talkative YouTuber and social media star. Geminis are known for their quick wit, stimulating conversations, charming persona, as well as their ability to adapt to any social situation. Just watching Emma’s Met Gala interviews, you can definitely see those attributes shine through. And if you’re a fan of Emma, you know that she tends to be pretty critical of herself, which is also a very Gemini thing to do. They’re known for internalizing emotions and creating made-up situations in their heads, causing loads of anxiety.

Another celeb who is so very Gemini is Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland! Effortlessly charming and always ready for a joke, Tom absolutely fits into the characteristics of the astrology sign. Geminis are also known to spill out words faster than their brain works, which makes it tough for them to keep secrets — something Tom certainly knows a thing or two about.

The British actor is well-known for revealing spoilers of the Marvel movie universe, so much so that some of his Marvel movie scripts include fake or entirely blacked out scenes as to confuse him. “It’s honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can’t believe I’m here,” Tom said on Good Morning America in December 2021 ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s premiere. Sounds very Gemini to us!

