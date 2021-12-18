Young Hollywood is taking over the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Tom Holland, for one, has been playing the role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man since 2017 alongside costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. They’ve since been joined in the superhero movie realm by tons of other young stars gearing up to wear suits of their own.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” the Cherry star told People in December 2021. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

The British actor explained, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

When it comes to the future of his beloved character, Tom would love to see a completely different Spider-Man take over.

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he told the publication. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

While Tom appears to be ready to move on from his Marvel role, actress Xochitl Gomez is just getting started in the franchise. In late 2020 it was confirmed that the Baby-Sitter’s Club star would be making her MCU debut as America Chavez — Marvel’s first-ever Latinx queer superhero — in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“I can’t say too much. I’m having a sense that I should not say too much. But, I can’t even explain how honored I am that I was able to receive such a role, and that it was even out there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “That, not only a Latina, but just a girl, a young girl, a superhero, and it means so much. I’m just so happy I get to be the one that plays that character. I hope that a lot of people look up to America and me, hopefully.”

Xochitl described the moment she put on her costume for the first time as “perfect.”

“That’s what I felt. I felt perfect, and it just felt right,” she gushed, noting that her character, America, is “powerful” and the embodiment of “girl power.”

“I guess it’s the same, but strong,” the actress shared. “I mean all those words, just strong.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out which Young Hollywood stars are in the MCU.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.